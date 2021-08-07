Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sketch Music App Concept

Sketch Music App Concept
I've been utilizing two Music applications - Gully beat and Rap visit. Both applications are made for underground hiphop specialists to advance their music. As a component of my day by day reward configuration practice I chose to planning the Home feed and Song page for my own special music application idea.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
