Lieferly Hero Header Concept / Delivery Landingpage

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers! 💙
I have tried some concepts on a grocerie delivery landingpage with some inspirations from the Airbnb website.
Design is made in Adobe XD. The really cool icons comes from Piqo. It's called Iconly. Awesome stuff from them! https://piqodesign.gumroad.com/l/iconly
#Iconly
Would be happy to hear some feedback about the color choice from you! 😊
Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.