Lieferly Hero Header Concept / Delivery Landingpage

I have tried some concepts on a grocerie delivery landingpage with some inspirations from the Airbnb website.

Design is made in Adobe XD. The really cool icons comes from Piqo. It's called Iconly. Awesome stuff from them! https://piqodesign.gumroad.com/l/iconly

#Iconly

Would be happy to hear some feedback about the color choice from you! 😊

