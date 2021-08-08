Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eduard Bodak

Lieferly Hero Header Concept / Delivery Landingpage

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
Hire Me
  • Save
Lieferly Hero Header Concept / Delivery Landingpage adobe xd web typography ui design ux design 2021 design trend modern minimal clean concept header hero landingpage delivery grocerie webdesign website ui ux
Lieferly Hero Header Concept / Delivery Landingpage adobe xd web typography ui design ux design 2021 design trend modern minimal clean concept header hero landingpage delivery grocerie webdesign website ui ux
Download color palette
  1. lieferly_groceries_landingpage_01.png
  2. lieferly_groceries_landingpage_02.png

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

I have tried some concepts on a grocerie delivery landingpage with some inspirations from the Airbnb website.

Design is made in Adobe XD. The really cool icons comes from Piqo. It's called Iconly. Awesome stuff from them! https://piqodesign.gumroad.com/l/iconly

#Iconly

Would be happy to hear some feedback about the color choice from you! 😊

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
UX/UI-Design & simple Illustrations 👋
Hire Me

More by Eduard Bodak

View profile
    • Like