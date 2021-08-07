Bilal Arabi

Shop Glass UX/UI App

Bilal Arabi
Bilal Arabi
  • Save
Shop Glass UX/UI App adobe xd mobile design graphic design design app design glass ui shopping app shop app
Download color palette

Hey Guys!👋
Here a shop app that makes you discover the products available and the shopping categories (Electronics, Beauty, Home...) with a glass UI.
For any collaborate or business message here :
bilalarabi.ca.ma@gmail.com

Bilal Arabi
Bilal Arabi

More by Bilal Arabi

View profile
    • Like