Harikrish

Steam Redesign

Harikrish
Harikrish
  • Save
Steam Redesign store app game app steam web design ui design ui design
Download color palette

Tried my hands on giving my favourite STEAM App a new look... WHY THE REDESIGN? The current app even though I like it very much have always felt the UI to be very information heavy and the layout to be very busy, so did the redesign in a way the information presented is easy for the users to consume. Hope you all like it and do let me know your thoughts, more to follow.....

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Harikrish
Harikrish

More by Harikrish

View profile
    • Like