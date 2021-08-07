Maturang brand identity

This is brand identity for web platform which is intended for students, this redesign was few years ago 2017, but I am not ashamed to share my old work, actually I am proud of that.(just because I did not do lousy job :D ) So, in spirit of that I am sharing my old work for an overview :)

They have contacted me while ago to do a redesign, with more digital looking for mobile platform use. It needed to have a pencil in new visual identity. So, I have done just that, make it simple clean i logical. Like always. And I am very satisfied how everything look.

Last year Google service gmail took same design approach when they redesigned Gmail logo. And I was thrilled because I saw that my thinking and my design language is very similar which google uses, and millions of people. That is confirmation of smart thinking and less is more example. So once again clean, simple and logical is the way I always go.

Thank you for watching!

p.s. On last picture you can see what I mean when I say Google redesign and my design are similar. Bye :)