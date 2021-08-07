Ikechukwu Emerenini

D.O.A.B.F - Character Illustration & Iteration

Ikechukwu Emerenini
Ikechukwu Emerenini
  • Save
D.O.A.B.F - Character Illustration & Iteration vector illustration icon marketing identity logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Here is a project I worked on for a youtube channel "Diary of a Black founder".
This a broader look the different use cases of the character either as full illustration or just an icon in either full colour or b/w.

Ikechukwu Emerenini
Ikechukwu Emerenini

More by Ikechukwu Emerenini

View profile
    • Like