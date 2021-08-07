Danilo Svilar

Kosovski bozuri branding identity

Danilo Svilar
Danilo Svilar
Hire Me
  • Save
Kosovski bozuri branding identity vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Kosovski bozuri branding identity vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Kosovski bozuri branding identity vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette
  1. Kosovski-Bozuri-prezentacija1.png
  2. Kosovski-Bozuri-prezentacija2d.png
  3. Kosovski-Bozuri-prezentacija3d.png

This is branding project for Serbian traditional country dance group in Australia. It represents silhouette of two dancers (male and female), designed from symbol of flower that is traditional for Kosovo and Serbs from Kosovo polje. This is very clean approach, I like clean and simple design, that is easy to understand. I hope you like my expression and execution of this logo. Thank you for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Danilo Svilar
Danilo Svilar
Logo, brand identity and web designer with experience of 10y
Hire Me

More by Danilo Svilar

View profile
    • Like