Kosovski bozuri branding identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is branding project for Serbian traditional country dance group in Australia. It represents silhouette of two dancers (male and female), designed from symbol of flower that is traditional for Kosovo and Serbs from Kosovo polje. This is very clean approach, I like clean and simple design, that is easy to understand. I hope you like my expression and execution of this logo. Thank you for watching!