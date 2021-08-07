Vasily Friedrichsberg

Hungary

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg
  • Save
Hungary hungary minimalist logo minimalistic logo minimalist minimalism logo design logo emblem design coat of arms
Download color palette

The national coat of arms of Hungary in a minimalist design style. The coat of arms of Hungary is a dissected shield: the left part of the shield is seven times crossed into scarlet and silver; on the left side of the shield, in a scarlet field, there is a silver patriarchal cross, clawed at the ends, set on a golden crown crowning a green mountain with three peaks. The shield is topped with the crown of St. Stephen.

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg

More by Vasily Friedrichsberg

View profile
    • Like