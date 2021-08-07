Kelsey Holmes

Saguaro Pattern

Saguaro Pattern texture procreate aztec mexico south west southern south western west arizona desert nature botanical plant cactus pattern saguaro
Drawn in Procreate and then vectorized in Adobe Illustrator. These illustrations along with others can be purchased in a pack on Creative Market!

https://creativemarket.com/kelseyholmes/6373078-Hand-Drawn-Illustration-Pack

