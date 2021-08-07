Kelsey Holmes

Floral Pattern

Floral Pattern procreate texture graphic simple cute natural nature print botanical petals flower pattern floral
Drawn in Procreate and then vectorized in Adobe Illustrator. These illustrations along with others can be purchased in a pack on Creative Market!

https://creativemarket.com/kelseyholmes/6373078-Hand-Drawn-Illustration-Pack

