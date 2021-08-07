BizKod branding identity for hackathon

BizKod is hackathon which is organized by IT company based in Subotica, Serbia.

I had that opportunity to do for them branding identity and art direction for that event which is held year by year.

It was dynamic with short deadline, but I am very pleased with result for whole branding campaign.

Idea was to incorporate code tags with economic rate of business chart.

Because this hackathon is for business and IT ideas. The branding was little different than my previous work, but for this organization they needed something more “gaming” oriented. I am satisfied because it is simple and logical.

BizKod is intended for students of economics and IT. They have 24h to participate, brainstorming and execute their start up idea and later present to the judges. I was also one of the judges for frontend and design area, it was interesting how youngsters think. Also the whole campaign branding besides identity, there were banners, stickers, diploma, identity cards, t shirts, posters etc..