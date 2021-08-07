Vasily Friedrichsberg

Israel

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg
  • Save
Israel israel minimalist logo minimalistic logo minimalist minimalism logo design logo emblem design coat of arms
Download color palette

The national coat of arms of Israel in a minimalist design style. The coat of arms of the State of Israel is a heraldic shield with a menorah depicted on it. The seven-branched candlestick is framed with olive branches, symbolizing peace; under the base of the menorah there is an inscription: ישראל - "Israel".

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg

More by Vasily Friedrichsberg

View profile
    • Like