Vasily Friedrichsberg

Malta

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg
  • Save
Malta malta minimalist logo minimalistic logo minimalist minimalism logo design logo emblem design coat of arms
Download color palette

The national coat of arms of Malta in a minimalist design style. A triangular shield cut into silver and scarlet. In the silver part, at the head is the image of the cross of George with a scarlet border. Above the shield is a golden tower crown with five teeth, which reminds of the fortifications of Malta and means a city-state.

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg

More by Vasily Friedrichsberg

View profile
    • Like