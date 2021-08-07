Kelsey Holmes

Floral Pattern

Kelsey Holmes
Kelsey Holmes
  • Save
Floral Pattern cute procreate graphic texture pattern summer creative market illustration hand drawn outline botanical nature plant flower floral
Download color palette

Drawn in Procreate and then vectorized in Adobe Illustrator. These illustrations along with others can be purchased in a pack on Creative Market!

https://creativemarket.com/kelseyholmes/6373078-Hand-Drawn-Illustration-Pack

Kelsey Holmes
Kelsey Holmes

More by Kelsey Holmes

View profile
    • Like