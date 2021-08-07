Danilo Svilar

Jersey design for national team Serbia

Danilo Svilar
Danilo Svilar
Hire Me
  • Save
Jersey design for national team Serbia typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Jersey design for national team Serbia typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Jersey design for national team Serbia typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Jersey design for national team Serbia typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Jersey design for national team Serbia typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Jersey design for national team Serbia typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Jersey design for national team Serbia typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Jersey design for national team Serbia typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette
  1. Prezentacija0.png
  2. Prezentacija1.png
  3. Prezentacija3.png
  4. Prezentacija10.png
  5. Prezentacija11.png
  6. Prezentacija16.png
  7. Katalog-dizajna-brendinga-opreme-sve.png
  8. dresovi4.png

In spirit of Olympics, I wanna share my work for design sport gear for national team which I done several years ago. My design was second best place. To this day I don't know who was the first place, the thing I know is they have decided to use colors that was not national color scheme from flag. Anyway I am very proud for having opportunity to express my vision of design for Serbia national team. Because this is not used design I am willing to give them this in next international sport event. Of course I mean for Serbia national team. In design was also incorporated Serbian national costumes in modern way, clean and simple which I prefer the most. Thank you for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Danilo Svilar
Danilo Svilar
Logo, brand identity and web designer with experience of 10y
Hire Me

More by Danilo Svilar

View profile
    • Like