Jersey design for national team Serbia

In spirit of Olympics, I wanna share my work for design sport gear for national team which I done several years ago. My design was second best place. To this day I don't know who was the first place, the thing I know is they have decided to use colors that was not national color scheme from flag. Anyway I am very proud for having opportunity to express my vision of design for Serbia national team. Because this is not used design I am willing to give them this in next international sport event. Of course I mean for Serbia national team. In design was also incorporated Serbian national costumes in modern way, clean and simple which I prefer the most. Thank you for watching!