Sweden minimalistic logo sweden minimalist minimalism logo design logo emblem design coat of arms
The national coat of arms of Sweden in a minimalist design style. Coat of arms of Sweden and is an azure shield with three open gold crowns, two over one, surmounted by the Swedish royal crown. Three crowns on a blue field appeared in Sweden in the 14th century under King Albrecht of Mecklenburg.

