Danilo Svilar

EXIM - identity branding and packaging design

Danilo Svilar
Danilo Svilar
EXIM - identity branding and packaging design typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
  1. exim0.jpg
  2. dExim2.png
  3. dExim3.png
  4. dExim4.png
  5. dExim5.png
  6. dExim6.png

Exim commerce is company based in Subotica, Serbia. They produce screws and drill bits for heavy duty. They have contacted me for help, to redesign their logo and do the art direction, also create book of standard and guidelines, packaging design etc.
I am very proud to be part of this huge project, and I hope you like it how it was executed.
Thank you for watching!

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Danilo Svilar
Danilo Svilar
Logo, brand identity and web designer with experience of 10y
