EXIM - identity branding and packaging design

Exim commerce is company based in Subotica, Serbia. They produce screws and drill bits for heavy duty. They have contacted me for help, to redesign their logo and do the art direction, also create book of standard and guidelines, packaging design etc.
I am very proud to be part of this huge project, and I hope you like it how it was executed.
Thank you for watching!