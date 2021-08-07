🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The national coat of arms of Ukraine in a minimalist design style. The coat of arms of Ukraine is one of the three official symbols of the state, along with the flag and anthem. Currently, only the small coat of arms, approved on February 19, 1992, is mainly used. The central heraldic figure of the coat of arms is the "Trident" of the Grand Duke of Kiev Vladimir.