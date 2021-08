The national coat of arms of UkraineĀ in a minimalist design style. The coat of arms of Ukraine is one of the three official symbols of the state,Ā along with the flag and anthem. Currently, only the small coat of arms, approved on February 19, 1992, is mainly used.Ā The central heraldic figure of the coat of armsĀ is the "Trident" of the Grand Duke of Kiev Vladimir.