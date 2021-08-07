Vasily Friedrichsberg

Ukraine

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg
  • Save
Ukraine minimalist minimalist logo coat of arms emblem ukraine minimalism minimalistic logo logo design logo design
Download color palette

The national coat of arms of Ukraine in a minimalist design style. The coat of arms of Ukraine is one of the three official symbols of the state, along with the flag and anthem. Currently, only the small coat of arms, approved on February 19, 1992, is mainly used. The central heraldic figure of the coat of arms is the "Trident" of the Grand Duke of Kiev Vladimir.

Vasily Friedrichsberg
Vasily Friedrichsberg

More by Vasily Friedrichsberg

View profile
    • Like