Logo Design and Business Card | Padaria Móvel - Delivery

Work carried out for a bakery that aims to DELIVER food at CLIENTS HOME, with agility and efficiency.

The logo was designed thinking about the positioning of the brand, so triangles were used, representing the dynamism that the brand offers, along with an illustration of a wheat, giving clarity in relation to the company's activities.

The typography was thought of in something more modern and minimalist with the "móvel" (Movable) in italic style, giving the idea of agility and movement.

At the end of the project were delivered the manual of visual identity, with fonts, color palette and application examples.