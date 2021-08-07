LaVida - identity branding

La Vida, training center for women based in Subotica, Serbia. This center is unique because they have psychological counseling and training center in their offering, so it includes therapy sessions and training activities. This is all idea of an smart health oriented young woman and I wish her all the best in her life goals with this business.

So, ladies it is not just to train your body, this is whole body program. Cheers!

My job was to create their new identity, make them look more professional but also elegant. I am very satisfied how ended up, clean simple and logical :)

Thank you for watching!