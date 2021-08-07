TLC Logo Mark

Adedotun Fakeye

monogram graphic design branding logo
Hi! Here's a logo mark I designed for The Lifestyle Connoisseur by Moyor - A premium gifting company.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
