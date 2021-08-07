Polza - Roof cleaning company

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is the brand of the company in Serbia for cleaning and painting roofs - Polza Srbija. This is the first time in 10 years of working on branding this type of business profile. It was difficult to come up with a perfect match, combining the three main symbols built into the logo - a drop of water (washing) shine (impregnation and paint) and of course the roof. Because of this simplicity, I am very proud to once again announce my victory for a clean, logical and simple logo.
Their needs were for strong professional identity, and art direction of their all marketing products.
Thanks for watching.