Polza - Roof cleaning company

This is the brand of the company in Serbia for cleaning and painting roofs - Polza Srbija. This is the first time in 10 years of working on branding this type of business profile. It was difficult to come up with a perfect match, combining the three main symbols built into the logo - a drop of water (washing) shine (impregnation and paint) and of course the roof. Because of this simplicity, I am very proud to once again announce my victory for a clean, logical and simple logo.

Their needs were for strong professional identity, and art direction of their all marketing products.

Thanks for watching.