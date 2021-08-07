Polza - Roof cleaning company

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
This is the brand of the company in Serbia for cleaning and painting roofs - Polza Srbija. This is the first time in 10 years of working on branding this type of business profile. It was difficult to come up with a perfect match, combining the three main symbols built into the logo - a drop of water (washing) shine (impregnation and paint) and of course the roof. Because of this simplicity, I am very proud to once again announce my victory for a clean, logical and simple logo.
Their needs were for strong professional identity, and art direction of their all marketing products.

Thanks for watching.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Logo, brand identity and web designer with experience of 10y
