Simon Mayrhofer

Letter R with Person

Simon Mayrhofer
Simon Mayrhofer
  • Save
Letter R with Person branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Inspired by the alphabet i created a abstract version of the letter R consisting of a rectangle and two circles. The two circles form a person.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Simon Mayrhofer
Simon Mayrhofer

More by Simon Mayrhofer

View profile
    • Like