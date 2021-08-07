Brad Lockhart

Ferry Water Scene

Ferry Water Scene ocean raft tortise turtle waves frame by frame after effects digital texture childrens author fairy tale fairy water cartoon photoshop fiction childrens book fantasy illustration animation
Fun shot I animated for an upcoming children's book trailer. "Little Witch Hazel" comes out this September written and illustrated by Phoebe Wahl.

https://www.phoebewahl.com/

