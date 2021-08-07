Danilo Svilar

RISC - Regional Inovation Start up Center Subotica

RISC - Regional Inovation Start up Center Subotica vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
  1. RISC-prezentacija1.png
  2. RISC-prezentacija2.png

Design and implementation identity solution of the Regional Innovation Start-up Center in Subotica, which operates under the auspices of the Faculty of Economics in Subotica.
This project was also including art direction and designing marketing material for their hub. Goal was to create logo which is professional and corporate looking how it could be aggregated with logo of Faculty of Economics. Once again, I will always prefer simple, clean design.
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
