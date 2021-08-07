Danilo Svilar

Pasku coffee logo and packaging design

Pasku coffee logo and packaging design typography vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
This is proposal redesign of logo and packaging rebranding. I'm sure that lot of you like to drink this amazing thing called coffee. Yes, me too, so I made decision to help local manufacturer of this product, to make them better looking and modern kind of packaging solution for products. Because products are good enough, but packaging is little outdated. Let me know what you think.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
