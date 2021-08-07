João Silvestre

Logo design and visual identity | Barber House

João Silvestre
João Silvestre
  • Save
Logo design and visual identity | Barber House instagram barbershop feed instagram design design vintage barbershop vintage logo barbershop logo ideas minimalist barbershop logo minimalist logo barbershop minimalist visual identity barbershop logo barbershop vector illustration design ideas creative design logo design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Modernity and tradition can walk together, this barbershop caters to the younger ones.

With a modern and minimalist design, the idea of the brand is discretion, who should stand out are their customers.

The conservative black and white along with the fountains, remind us of the vintage vibes. The design carries with it a certain modernity with a small red and green flower, contrasting with black and white.

The project accompanies eight (8) instagram feed posts, and some logo variations

Happy to help make this dream come true... :)

João Silvestre
João Silvestre

More by João Silvestre

View profile
    • Like