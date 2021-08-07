Logo design and visual identity | Barber House

Modernity and tradition can walk together, this barbershop caters to the younger ones.

With a modern and minimalist design, the idea of the brand is discretion, who should stand out are their customers.

The conservative black and white along with the fountains, remind us of the vintage vibes. The design carries with it a certain modernity with a small red and green flower, contrasting with black and white.

The project accompanies eight (8) instagram feed posts, and some logo variations

Happy to help make this dream come true... :)