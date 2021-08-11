Soren Iverson

Ethereum Mobile Hackathon Site

Ethereum Mobile Hackathon Site vintage jazz texture mobile purple teal 90s design web digital flat simple minimal clean
Mobile designs for a 90s themed Ethereum hackathon (we went with another visual direction). Had a lot of fun putting this together.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
