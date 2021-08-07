Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Autohub.rs - Logo and website design

Autohub.rs - Logo and website design vector ux logo illustration graphic design design branding
I was commissioned designing car parts logo and website pages for largest to be car parts site in Serbia. They contacted me for a clean professional looking logo design for car parts, main goal was to create simple symbol which will they use for all of their material, so in needing for clean approach, I have also done art direction and second large thing without their identity was definitely web site layout design. This one was biggest project I was doing last year, sketching researching and upgrading UX for customers for this site, especially for mobile site. Job was really dynamic and time consuming, but it was worth it.

Thank you for watching.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
