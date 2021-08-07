Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lukas Kavaliauskis

Smarter Cameras NATIX

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis
web car simple icons flat line clean city 2d contrast green map drawing creative illustration design color vector art
Here is another illustration that illustrates their camera smartness and applications in the city control environment. This is the variant 2 for the mobile version.

Here is their website where you can find how the illustration looks in the web:
https://www.natix.io/

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis

