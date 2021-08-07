Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Concept for DopDoy.

Logo Concept for DopDoy. brand identity design vector logo design branding logo graphic design
I designed this logo for a Turkey based food business DopDoy Doner.

If you are looking for a logo (Re)Design for your brand, feel free to reach out.
logofarmer@yahoo.com

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
