Asibul Islam

FLYER DESIGN

Hello guys! 🖐
This is the Restaurant Flyer Design

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- Print Ready File

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email: asibulislamofficial@gmail.com

Thank you!

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
