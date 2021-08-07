Surf school – surfing in Russia (Kaliningrad)

Hi all!

Few people know, but even in Russia there is surfing. In a small town on the shores of the Baltic Sea, there are even several surfing schools. (even in winter) It was these amazing guys that I was inspired when I made this post.

I post my first shot on this platform and ask for your support and maybe even criticism.

Please support my first post 💖

Or if you can advise me something, then welcome to the comments. I would be glad to receive any feedback!