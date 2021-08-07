Hasan Aydın

isbike Mobile App Redesign - Rent Bike

isbike Mobile App Redesign - Rent Bike behance case study redesign bicycle bike mobile rent app clean ux ui
Hi guys!
I redesigned a smart rent bike app called isbike in İstanbul.

Full Project Link:
isbike Mobile App Redesign on Behance

I'll glad if you if you support there, too.

Hope you'll like it.
Don’t forget to ❤️ it.
And let me know your opinions ✌️

Have a idea or project?
Feel free to contact me - hasanaydins@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
🎨 Designer and Visual Developer.
