Narek Avetisyan | Naka

Social Website for Gamers: GamersCommunity

Narek Avetisyan | Naka
Narek Avetisyan | Naka
  • Save
Social Website for Gamers: GamersCommunity uiux design network platform social new social product game lovers gamers web app ux ui design
Download color palette

Gamers social platform. Streaming services, social network, stories etc...
And this all for game lovers
Project from start to finish.
Thank you 🙏
don't forget to follow and like

Narek Avetisyan | Naka
Narek Avetisyan | Naka

More by Narek Avetisyan | Naka

View profile
    • Like