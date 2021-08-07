Carla Jayne

Settings (Web Design)

Design Hint...
Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)
#007 #DailyUI

I am back to finish my 100days!!
How I missed doing UI!

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
