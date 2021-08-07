Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Simply Whispers redesign

Simply whispers redesign, I was given a chance to redesign logo for American company who produces hypoallergenic jewelry, this task was challenging and time consuming because it needed to be done simple and clean just the way I prefer the most. Old logo was with dolphin, so they needed something fresh with sharp look.

Thank you for watching

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
