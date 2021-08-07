melika maroofi

Cloud Presentation App

Cloud Presentation App
A Cloud Presentation App
that will allow all members of a meeting or team come together and collaborate online to make a team presentation by contributing ideas and feedback in real-time.

♥Hope you like it and I'd love to hear your feedback on the comments♥
