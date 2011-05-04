James Bratten

Bistro Menu

graphic design hand lettered vintage
Preview of a menu board I'm working on for a vineyard bistro. Had to create the header text from scratch, as I couldn't find the font they wanted to use.

Posted on May 4, 2011
