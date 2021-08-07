Nia Bailey

Olympic Power Napping

Nia Bailey
Nia Bailey
  • Save
Olympic Power Napping typography illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This idea was in my head for awhile, so decided to bring it to life. Not sure why the Olympic recruitment team hasn't hit me up yet. I've been training for this event for years!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Nia Bailey
Nia Bailey

More by Nia Bailey

View profile
    • Like