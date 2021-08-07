devansh bajaj

Time Share Event App(Events Screens)

devansh bajaj
devansh bajaj
  • Save
Time Share Event App(Events Screens) appdesign ux app branding ui
Download color palette

UI design for an event application focused on senior citizens which helps them find other people of their age and to organize and join events with them.

Figma Link - https://www.figma.com/file/PtbVcje8jSWDveqDhzSbNA/Event-App-Completed?node-id=0%3A1

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
devansh bajaj
devansh bajaj

More by devansh bajaj

View profile
    • Like