Camille T.

Covido App Concept

Camille T.
Camille T.
Covido App Concept
This was a project for my Master's. The idea was to create a platform that provides people with accurate Covid-19 news and allows users to gather points for following rules.

They let the outlets scan the code to get points which they can redeem for discounts with participating stores/restaurants/bars.

Any logos and photos were used for this project only.

Camille T.
Camille T.
