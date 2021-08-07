Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tarun Krishna

Article Feed Mockup

Tarun Krishna
Tarun Krishna
  • Save
Article Feed Mockup ui
Download color palette

Hi dribbblers 👋 Here's a simple colorful article page and feed design with a signup wall.

Credits: Gradient by @gradienta via @unsplash. Icons from Font Awesome Free and font used is Inter by Rasmus Andersson.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Tarun Krishna
Tarun Krishna
Like