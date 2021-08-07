Julien Di Giovanni

Chef Table | mobile

Julien Di Giovanni
Julien Di Giovanni
  • Save
Chef Table | mobile dashboard app responsive mobile ui
Download color palette

Today I share with you the mobile app version of Chef Table, the dashboard made for cooking professionals.

🐦 Twitter | 📷 Instagram : ui_juli

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Julien Di Giovanni
Julien Di Giovanni

More by Julien Di Giovanni

View profile
    • Like