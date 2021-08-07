🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Pet Health Care
Check out the latest design on the Pet health care that gives the actual facts that which kind of pet you suits, what is their requirements, which kind of foods they prefer, which kind of diseases, they are prone etc.
Feel the design and we welcomes your opinions about that....
Thanks and you can see more screens of the app here,
https://www.behance.net/gallery/115931747/Pet-Healthcare-App