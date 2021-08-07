UX UI work for a Language courses site

Landing page for adaptive web site of the School of Ukrainian language.

About

This is the site of the Ukrainian language school for foreigners in Lviv, which allows you to make a request, for courses, choose the type of classes, determine the required level of language proficiency if it present, view reviews of previous students, find useful information as well in SOUL Magazine. From April 2021, the issue of passing the state exam in the Ukrainian language to obtain citizenship became relevant, so we saw even more opportunities for project development.

Purpose

The purpose and goal of this project is to spread knowledge about Ukrainian culture and traditions, to promote the Ukrainian language. Develop a unique minimalist clear user interface without burden information. Show opportunities that can open up knowledge of the language. Encourage language learning. Make it multifunctional user friendly site.

Logo

This is an abbreviation of the School of the Ukrainian language, so I decided to add a real corner of Ukraine on the art canvas that touches the soul.