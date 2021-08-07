Chef Table | desktop dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For my first shot I wanna share with you Chef Table which is a design workshop concept thought for cooking professionals. Chef Table's dashboard makes it easy to track objectives, achievements, to-do lists, outflows and other services like bike rent.
Chef Table is the best coworker for chefs in travel who wanna learn from foreign culture and culinary habits.
🐦 Twitter | 📷 Instagram : ui_juli