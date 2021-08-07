Julien Di Giovanni

Chef Table | desktop dashboard

Julien Di Giovanni
Julien Di Giovanni
  • Save
Chef Table | desktop dashboard ux desktop webdesign dashboard ui
Download color palette

For my first shot I wanna share with you Chef Table which is a design workshop concept thought for cooking professionals. Chef Table's dashboard makes it easy to track objectives, achievements, to-do lists, outflows and other services like bike rent.

Chef Table is the best coworker for chefs in travel who wanna learn from foreign culture and culinary habits.

🐦 Twitter | 📷 Instagram : ui_juli

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Julien Di Giovanni
Julien Di Giovanni

More by Julien Di Giovanni

View profile
    • Like