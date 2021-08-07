Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for the construction company STS MONOLIT

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
  • Save
Logo for the construction company STS MONOLIT company logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
Download color palette

The company is engaged in the manufacture of non-standard concrete structures and, in particular, stylish staircases.
The original solution approved by the customer contains the monogram and the steps of the stairs in the sign.
Quite a simple and stylish solution, convenient for its intended use.

Do you see the steps? Do you like the combination of dynamics and static at the same time?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like