Logo for the construction company STS MONOLIT

The company is engaged in the manufacture of non-standard concrete structures and, in particular, stylish staircases.
The original solution approved by the customer contains the monogram and the steps of the stairs in the sign.
Quite a simple and stylish solution, convenient for its intended use.
Do you see the steps? Do you like the combination of dynamics and static at the same time?