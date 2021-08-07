Make it shine!

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
One of the assignments from School of Motion's Cinema 4D Basecamp. In this lesson we learned how to add reflections to materials, import images to be used as bumps/textures and using HDRIs to give the scene a sense of photorealism. The models were all provided by SOM, I was responsible for the can design, as well as all the material, lighting and texturing. Rendered with the built in Physical renderer.
