Corina Gunawidjaja

Make it shine!

Corina Gunawidjaja
Corina Gunawidjaja
  • Save
Make it shine! cinema 4d basecamp school of motion fruits cider summer c4d cinema 4d 3d
Download color palette

One of the assignments from School of Motion's Cinema 4D Basecamp. In this lesson we learned how to add reflections to materials, import images to be used as bumps/textures and using HDRIs to give the scene a sense of photorealism. The models were all provided by SOM, I was responsible for the can design, as well as all the material, lighting and texturing. Rendered with the built in Physical renderer.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Corina Gunawidjaja
Corina Gunawidjaja

More by Corina Gunawidjaja

View profile
    • Like