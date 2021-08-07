Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Petar Kilibarda

Wine Glass Bottle

Petar Kilibarda
Petar Kilibarda
Hire Me
  • Save
Wine Glass Bottle bar clean sleek modern line-art bottle glass wine intertwined

Wine Glass Bottle

Price
$500
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Wine Glass Bottle
Download color palette

Wine Glass Bottle

Price
$500
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Wine Glass Bottle

A simple line-art logo of a wine bottle and wine glass connected into one.

Browse the rest of my work at:

https://www.logoground.com/designer.php?did=15169
https://scalebranding.com/vendor/cope

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Petar Kilibarda
Petar Kilibarda
Logo, Illustrations & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Petar Kilibarda

View profile
    • Like